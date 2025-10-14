Left Menu

Lewandowski's Injury Clouds El Clasico Clash

Barcelona's forward Robert Lewandowski faces a potential setback due to a left hamstring injury, possibly sidelining him for the upcoming Spanish league clasico against Real Madrid. His recovery pace will determine his availability. Currently, Barcelona follows Real Madrid by two points in the league standings.

Updated: 14-10-2025 17:20 IST
Lewandowski's Injury Clouds El Clasico Clash
Lewandowski
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona star forward Robert Lewandowski's participation in the forthcoming Spanish league clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid hangs in the balance following a left hamstring injury.

The injury, sustained during his international duties, could see him miss the pivotal match on October 26, with Spanish media expressing doubt over his recovery in time.

Barcelona currently lags two points behind Real Madrid in the league, emphasizing the high stakes of the upcoming match. Lewandowski's form has been notable, with crucial goals for both club and country this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

