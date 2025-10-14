Left Menu

Gill Hails Kuldeep Yadav's Stellar Spin in Series Win Over West Indies

India's Test captain Shubman Gill praised Kuldeep Yadav for his impressive bowling in the second Test win against the West Indies, with Yadav taking eight wickets. Gill's captaincy debut was marked by a series sweep, with standout performances from batsmen and bowlers, securing a 2-0 victory for India.

Kuldeep Yadav (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India Test captain Shubman Gill commended spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his exceptional performance in the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Gill, speaking on Cricket Live, expressed his joy over Kuldeep's contribution, calling him a consistent strike bowler and emphasizing the importance of wrist spinners like Kuldeep, regardless of playing conditions.

Gill highlighted the challenges of team selection, particularly the choice between an additional all-rounder or a wrist spinner like Kuldeep, who clinched eight wickets in the Test, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Kuldeep emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series, securing 12 wickets and cementing his vital role in India's Test team.

India's comprehensive 2-0 series victory also marked Gill's first series win as a full-time Test captain. In the match, India posted an imposing 518/5 declared, thanks to stellar batting performances, including Gill's fifth century of the year. Kuldeep's bowling brilliance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, reinforcing India's dominance over the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

