Sri Lanka's Strategic Power Play Shakes Up World Cup Clash

Sri Lanka posted a challenging 258 for 6 against New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup. Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika De Silva delivered contrasting performances, blending elegance with aggression. Athapaththu scored a strategic 53, while De Silva's rapid 55 not out provided the final flourish in a thrilling match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:42 IST
Sri Lanka's Strategic Power Play Shakes Up World Cup Clash
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a thrilling Women's ODI World Cup match, Sri Lanka's tactical brilliance left New Zealand struggling for composure. Chamari Athapaththu's strategic half-century and Nilakshika De Silva's rapid innings pushed Sri Lanka to a formidable score.

Opting to bat first and promote young talent Vishmi Gunaratne to opener alongside Athapaththu, Sri Lanka made the most of early fielding errors by New Zealand, building a strong 101-run opening partnership.

Despite New Zealand's comeback, slowing down the run-rate, Sri Lanka's calculated approach and De Silva's final explosive contributions ensured a commanding 258 for 6 finish against the White Ferns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

