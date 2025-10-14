Sri Lanka's Strategic Power Play Shakes Up World Cup Clash
Sri Lanka posted a challenging 258 for 6 against New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup. Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika De Silva delivered contrasting performances, blending elegance with aggression. Athapaththu scored a strategic 53, while De Silva's rapid 55 not out provided the final flourish in a thrilling match.
In a thrilling Women's ODI World Cup match, Sri Lanka's tactical brilliance left New Zealand struggling for composure. Chamari Athapaththu's strategic half-century and Nilakshika De Silva's rapid innings pushed Sri Lanka to a formidable score.
Opting to bat first and promote young talent Vishmi Gunaratne to opener alongside Athapaththu, Sri Lanka made the most of early fielding errors by New Zealand, building a strong 101-run opening partnership.
Despite New Zealand's comeback, slowing down the run-rate, Sri Lanka's calculated approach and De Silva's final explosive contributions ensured a commanding 258 for 6 finish against the White Ferns.
