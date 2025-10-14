Controversy Surrounds Shane Ryan's Move to Enhanced Games

In a contentious move, former Olympic swimmer Shane Ryan's decision to join the Enhanced Games has sparked criticism from high-ranking officials, including Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. The games permit athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs, a choice Martin described as setting a negative precedent for young sports enthusiasts.

Ryan, a former representative of Ireland in three Olympic Games, announced his retirement and subsequent participation in the Enhanced Games, despite rebuke from Swim Ireland. 'We are disappointed' they stated, confirming Ryan's dissociation from the national team and withdrawal of funding.

The Enhanced Games, facing a hefty lawsuit against World Aquatics and WADA, suggests a shifting landscape in sports ethics, as more athletes, including Olympic medallist Fred Kerley, signal interest in the event scheduled for May 2026 in Las Vegas.

(With inputs from agencies.)