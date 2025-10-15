Left Menu

Qatar's Triumphant Journey Continues: A Nail-Biting Victory Over UAE

Qatar triumphed over the UAE with a 2-1 win, qualifying for the World Cup in 2024. Goals from Boualem Khouki and Pedro Miguel secured victory, with a nail-biting finish. Qatar topped Group A, showcasing determination and resilience, as they advance to their second consecutive World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 01:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a riveting encounter, Qatar outshone the United Arab Emirates with a 2-1 victory, confirming their spot at next year's World Cup. The match witnessed impressive goals in the second half by Boualem Khouki and Pedro Miguel, propelling Qatar to the top of Group A with four points.

The dynamic unfoldings saw hosts Qatar take the lead when Khouki capitalized on an Akram Afif free kick, following it up with Miguel's header sixteen minutes before time. Despite a strong UAE comeback attempt, including a late goal by Sultan Adil, Qatar maintained their edge, overcoming the tense final moments.

Expressing gratitude and pride, Akram Afif highlighted the collective effort of the team, which emerged victorious despite Tarek Salman's sending off in the 89th minute. Meanwhile, the UAE face a pivotal clash next month to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

