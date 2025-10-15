Left Menu

Kane Leads England's Dominant World Cup Qualifier Win

England secured their spot in the next year's World Cup finals after a decisive 5-0 victory over Latvia. Harry Kane spearheaded the effort with two goals, ensuring England's dominance in Group K. The comfortable win underlines England's ongoing strength in international football as they continue to reach major tournaments.

Updated: 15-10-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Latvia

England has officially secured their place in next year's World Cup finals, thanks to a commanding 5-0 triumph over Latvia on Tuesday. Leading the charge was captain Harry Kane, who netted twice, cementing England's victory in Group K.

The breakthrough came 25 minutes into the match at the scenic Daugava Stadium, when Anthony Gordon skillfully cut in from the left and fired past Latvia's Krisjanis Zviedris. Shortly before halftime, England punished Latvia's attempts to play out from the back, with Kane adding to the scoresheet and converting a penalty after being fouled.

The dominant performance was capped in the second half when Maksims Tonisevs turned in a Djed Spence cross for an own goal, followed by a striking finish from substitute Eberechi Eze. The win maintains England's perfect record and underscores their readiness for next year's global tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

