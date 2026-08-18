Rudi Garcia Speaks Out: Belgium's World Cup Hindered by Medical Missteps

Belgium's World Cup coach, Rudi Garcia, criticized the team's medical staff for mishandling injuries and illnesses, impacting their performance at the tournament in North America. Despite reaching the quarter-finals, Garcia expressed dissatisfaction, noting missed opportunities due to players' health issues. He left the position without resentment, praising the overall experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 01:02 IST
Rudi Garcia Speaks Out: Belgium's World Cup Hindered by Medical Missteps
World Cup

Belgium's World Cup campaign, managed by coach Rudi Garcia, faced challenges due to mismanagement by the team's medical staff. Garcia's contract wasn't renewed post-tournament, and he has criticized the handling of player health issues, which he believes hindered the team’s performance.

Despite an impressive 5-1 win over New Zealand and advancing to the quarter-finals, injuries and illnesses, including those of key players like Jeremy Doku, significantly affected the team. Garcia emphasizes that the failure to promptly address medical issues risked their World Cup potential.

Garcia maintained that, irrespective of the setbacks, he accomplished his mission to lead Belgium in the World Cup, leaving the role without bitterness. The Belgian football association has responded swiftly, appointing Mark van Bommel as the new head coach.

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