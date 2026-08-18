Belgium's World Cup campaign, managed by coach Rudi Garcia, faced challenges due to mismanagement by the team's medical staff. Garcia's contract wasn't renewed post-tournament, and he has criticized the handling of player health issues, which he believes hindered the team’s performance.

Despite an impressive 5-1 win over New Zealand and advancing to the quarter-finals, injuries and illnesses, including those of key players like Jeremy Doku, significantly affected the team. Garcia emphasizes that the failure to promptly address medical issues risked their World Cup potential.

Garcia maintained that, irrespective of the setbacks, he accomplished his mission to lead Belgium in the World Cup, leaving the role without bitterness. The Belgian football association has responded swiftly, appointing Mark van Bommel as the new head coach.