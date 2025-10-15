England's World Cup Qualifying Triumph: Kane's Double Secures Spot in Next Year's Finals

England ensured their spot in next year's World Cup finals with an emphatic 5-0 win against Latvia on Tuesday. Captain Harry Kane's two goals led England to victory, cementing their place as Group K winners.

Despite harmless competition throughout, the match confirmed England's participation in a ninth consecutive major tournament. Anthony Gordon initiated the scoring, beating Latvia's keeper early on. Kane's sharp finish and conversion of a penalty strengthened their lead before Maksims Tonisevs' own goal and Eberechi Eze's final strike sealed the triumph.

Under coach Thomas Tuchel, England has achieved a flawless record of 18 points from six games. Though facing tougher challenges ahead, Kane emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards. Historically robust in qualifiers, England remains a formidable force in international football.

