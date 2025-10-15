England's World Cup Qualifying Triumph: Kane's Double Secures Spot in Next Year's Finals
England secured their place in the World Cup finals with a commanding 5-0 victory over Latvia. Captain Harry Kane scored twice, and the team maintained their unbeaten streak in qualifiers. Coach Thomas Tuchel expressed satisfaction with the results, marking another step towards their ultimate goal of winning a major tournament.
England ensured their spot in next year's World Cup finals with an emphatic 5-0 win against Latvia on Tuesday. Captain Harry Kane's two goals led England to victory, cementing their place as Group K winners.
Despite harmless competition throughout, the match confirmed England's participation in a ninth consecutive major tournament. Anthony Gordon initiated the scoring, beating Latvia's keeper early on. Kane's sharp finish and conversion of a penalty strengthened their lead before Maksims Tonisevs' own goal and Eberechi Eze's final strike sealed the triumph.
Under coach Thomas Tuchel, England has achieved a flawless record of 18 points from six games. Though facing tougher challenges ahead, Kane emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards. Historically robust in qualifiers, England remains a formidable force in international football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Morocco's Historic Winning Streak: A New Record in Football
A Show of Sportsmanship: India and Pakistan U-21 Hockey Teams Break the Ice
Shaping the Game: The Dynamic World of Sports News
Vice-President Lauds Labour and Youth Ministries for Reforms and Sports Promotion
Swedish Football Shakeup: Tomasson Out Amidst World Cup Woes