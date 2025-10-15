Left Menu

England's World Cup Qualifying Triumph: Kane's Double Secures Spot in Next Year's Finals

England secured their place in the World Cup finals with a commanding 5-0 victory over Latvia. Captain Harry Kane scored twice, and the team maintained their unbeaten streak in qualifiers. Coach Thomas Tuchel expressed satisfaction with the results, marking another step towards their ultimate goal of winning a major tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England ensured their spot in next year's World Cup finals with an emphatic 5-0 win against Latvia on Tuesday. Captain Harry Kane's two goals led England to victory, cementing their place as Group K winners.

Despite harmless competition throughout, the match confirmed England's participation in a ninth consecutive major tournament. Anthony Gordon initiated the scoring, beating Latvia's keeper early on. Kane's sharp finish and conversion of a penalty strengthened their lead before Maksims Tonisevs' own goal and Eberechi Eze's final strike sealed the triumph.

Under coach Thomas Tuchel, England has achieved a flawless record of 18 points from six games. Though facing tougher challenges ahead, Kane emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards. Historically robust in qualifiers, England remains a formidable force in international football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

