Trump Threatens Relocation of World Cup Matches from Boston

President Donald Trump has threatened to relocate World Cup matches from Boston, citing unrest in parts of the city. Despite his claim, decisions about World Cup host sites are determined by FIFA, not the U.S. President. Trump made the comments in a meeting with Argentina's President Javier Milei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 06:47 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has stirred controversy with his recent comments about relocating World Cup matches from suburban Boston, implying that unrest has overtaken parts of the city. He criticized Boston's mayor, Michelle Wu, labeling her as intelligent but aligning with radical left ideologies.

Foxborough, Massachusetts, is the slated venue for the World Cup games, with events already selling out. Trump's threat comes despite FIFA's established hosting contracts with U.S. cities, creating potential logistical and legal bind eight months ahead of the event.

While Trump's influence over FIFA decisions is questionable, the discourse has ignited debate as past National Guard deployments by the administration compound tension. Wu's office, undeterred by the threats, remains committed to hosting, underscoring Boston's pride and readiness to welcome global fans.

