Left Menu

Soccer-Pulisic suffered low-grade hamstring injury, say AC Milan

Christian Pulisic suffered a low-grade injury to his right hamstring during the United States' 2-1 win in a friendly against Australia, Serie A side AC Milan said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:26 IST
Soccer-Pulisic suffered low-grade hamstring injury, say AC Milan

Christian Pulisic suffered a low-grade injury to his right hamstring during the United States' 2-1 win in a friendly against Australia, Serie A side AC Milan said on Friday. The American was substituted before the 30-minute mark after defender Jason Geria clipped his heel from behind during the match on Tuesday and flew to Italy the next day.

Milan said that an MRI scan revealed the injury and that Pulisic would be re-evaluated in about 10 days. He is set to miss their home clash against Fiorentina on Sunday. The injury comes around eight months before the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Pulisic expected to be the biggest draw for the American fans at home.

He is the joint Serie A top scorer with Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini with four goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing deal among NDA allies

Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing de...

 India
2
Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private institutions exploit parents

Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private...

 Pakistan
3
India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tactile market

India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tac...

 India
4
Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025