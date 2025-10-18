Left Menu

Hermoso recalled by new Spain women's coach for Nations League semifinals

Tom, his assistant, took his place.Bermdez will debut as Spains coach in the Womens Nations League semifinals against Sweden on October 24.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 18-10-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 09:10 IST
Hermoso recalled by new Spain women's coach for Nations League semifinals
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's all-time top scorer Jenni Hermoso was recalled to the team in the first squad named by the new coach. Hermoso made global headlines when she was kissed without consent by Spain soccer's former president after the 2023 Women's World Cup final in Sydney.

The forward for Mexican club Tigres has not played for Spain in a year and was dropped from the team ahead of the 2025 Women's European Championship, where the world champion finished runner-up.

New Spain coach Sonia Bermúdez recalled the 35-year-old Hermoso on Friday. Bermúdez replaced Montse Tomé, whose contract was not renewed by the federation after the Euros in August.

The kiss by former boss Luis Rubiales led to calls for a national reckoning over sexism in sport and to his conviction for sexual assault in February.

Bermúdez also summoned Barcelona central defender Mapi León, who has not played for Spain since she was part of a player revolt against then-coach Jorge Vilda in September 2022.

Vilda kept his job through the 2023 Women's World Cup but was fired shortly afterward when he backed Rubiales. Tomé, his assistant, took his place.

Bermúdez will debut as Spain's coach in the Women's Nations League semifinals against Sweden on October 24. The second leg will be in Sweden four days later. Germany and France meet in the other semifinal. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tactile market

India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tac...

 India
2
Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

 India
3
Hijab row: Kerala Edu Minister offers support to girl for getting admission in any other school

Hijab row: Kerala Edu Minister offers support to girl for getting admission ...

 India
4
Afghan and Pakistani delegations head to Doha for crisis talks

Afghan and Pakistani delegations head to Doha for crisis talks

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025