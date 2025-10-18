Hermoso recalled by new Spain women's coach for Nations League semifinals

Spain's all-time top scorer Jenni Hermoso was recalled to the team in the first squad named by the new coach. Hermoso made global headlines when she was kissed without consent by Spain soccer's former president after the 2023 Women's World Cup final in Sydney.

The forward for Mexican club Tigres has not played for Spain in a year and was dropped from the team ahead of the 2025 Women's European Championship, where the world champion finished runner-up.

New Spain coach Sonia Bermúdez recalled the 35-year-old Hermoso on Friday. Bermúdez replaced Montse Tomé, whose contract was not renewed by the federation after the Euros in August.

The kiss by former boss Luis Rubiales led to calls for a national reckoning over sexism in sport and to his conviction for sexual assault in February.

Bermúdez also summoned Barcelona central defender Mapi León, who has not played for Spain since she was part of a player revolt against then-coach Jorge Vilda in September 2022.

Vilda kept his job through the 2023 Women's World Cup but was fired shortly afterward when he backed Rubiales. Tomé, his assistant, took his place.

Bermúdez will debut as Spain's coach in the Women's Nations League semifinals against Sweden on October 24. The second leg will be in Sweden four days later. Germany and France meet in the other semifinal. AP SSC SSC

