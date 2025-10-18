Afghanistan withdraws from Twenty20 cricket tri-series in Pakistan over military strikes
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has withdrawn its national team from next month's Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan after it claimed three local cricketers died due to Pakistan military strikes in southeastern Paktika province on Friday.
The ACB said in a post on social media Saturday that the cricketers were "targeted during a gathering" in Urgun district when they returned home after playing a friendly cricket match in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province.
"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family," the ACB said.
"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series." The tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, was due to be played in between Nov. 17-29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore as part of teams' preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
It would have been second tri-series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan in four months after both teams competed in a three-nation tournament in United Arab Emirates in September. Pakistan beat Afghanistan in the final of that tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Adolescent years India's 'second window of growth', overhaul of nutrition policies needed, say experts
Tri-series on schedule despite Afghanistan pull out: PCB
India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tactile market
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation
A Diwali of New Beginnings: Haveus Aerotech Enters India's Defence Sector to Power Aerospace Self-Reliance