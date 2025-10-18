Left Menu

Afghanistan withdraws from Twenty20 cricket tri-series in Pakistan over military strikes

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:20 IST
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has withdrawn its national team from next month's Twenty20 tri-series in Pakistan after it claimed three local cricketers died due to Pakistan military strikes in southeastern Paktika province on Friday.

The ACB said in a post on social media Saturday that the cricketers were "targeted during a gathering" in Urgun district when they returned home after playing a friendly cricket match in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family," the ACB said.

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series." The tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, was due to be played in between Nov. 17-29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore as part of teams' preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

It would have been second tri-series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan in four months after both teams competed in a three-nation tournament in United Arab Emirates in September. Pakistan beat Afghanistan in the final of that tournament.

