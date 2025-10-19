Left Menu

Holger Rune confirms he requires an operation on Achilles injury

Holger Rune said Sunday he faced a while out of action with an Achilles injury that will require surgery.The No. 11-ranked Rune limped off the court in visible distress in the semifinals of the Nordic Open in Stockholm on Saturday and had to retire injured from the match against Ugo Humbert.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 19-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 19:32 IST
"It's gonna be a while before I can step on court again. It's tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it's unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now," he posted on Instagram.

The 22-year-old Dane said his Achilles was "full broken on the proximal part" and needed an operation next week.

Rune has reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals and was ranked as high as No. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

