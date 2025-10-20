Al-Nassr to Face FC Goa Without Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr is set to arrive in India for an AFC Champions League clash with FC Goa, but without their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. This development comes despite several appeals by the FC Goa management to include the Portuguese football icon in the lineup for the October 22 match.

According to Al Riyadhiah, a leading sports newspaper in Saudi Arabia, the 40-year-old Ronaldo has opted out of the traveling squad. This decision aligns with his contract's clause allowing him to selectively participate in matches outside Saudi Arabia. His absence, however, does not seem to dampen Al-Nassr's spirits as they prepare for their third game in the competition following a league victory over Al-Fateh.

Al-Nassr's prowess shines through, having already won both group-stage fixtures of the AFC Champions League without Ronaldo. Their upcoming match against FC Goa at Fatorda's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is pivotal. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr is also eyeing a tough upcoming domestic cup fixture against Al Ittihad on October 28.