The Tackle that Saved Rafael Leão's Celebration

Moments after Rafael Leão scored a game-winning penalty for AC Milan against Fiorentina, Matteo Gabbia ensured his teammate wasn't carded for excessive celebration by quickly pulling his shirt back on. The win was crucial for Milan, keeping them at the top of the Serie A standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:59 IST
In a crucial moment, AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia made an unexpected tackle of sorts, not on the opposition but on his teammate Rafael Leão. Moments after Leão scored a game-winning penalty against Fiorentina, he tore off his shirt in celebration, a move that could have attracted a yellow card.

Gabbia quickly intervened, pulling Leão's jersey back on and causing smiles all around, including from Leão himself. The swift action was pivotal as it avoided a card that could have further depleted Milan's attack, already hit by injuries to key players like Christian Pulisic.

The victory, led by Leão's two goals, was significant for Milan, propelling them to the top of the Serie A standings. It also marked Leão's triumphant return to the starting lineup after an injury, further uplifting the team's spirits.

