The Tackle that Saved Rafael Leão's Celebration
Moments after Rafael Leão scored a game-winning penalty for AC Milan against Fiorentina, Matteo Gabbia ensured his teammate wasn't carded for excessive celebration by quickly pulling his shirt back on. The win was crucial for Milan, keeping them at the top of the Serie A standings.
- Country:
- Italy
In a crucial moment, AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia made an unexpected tackle of sorts, not on the opposition but on his teammate Rafael Leão. Moments after Leão scored a game-winning penalty against Fiorentina, he tore off his shirt in celebration, a move that could have attracted a yellow card.
Gabbia quickly intervened, pulling Leão's jersey back on and causing smiles all around, including from Leão himself. The swift action was pivotal as it avoided a card that could have further depleted Milan's attack, already hit by injuries to key players like Christian Pulisic.
The victory, led by Leão's two goals, was significant for Milan, propelling them to the top of the Serie A standings. It also marked Leão's triumphant return to the starting lineup after an injury, further uplifting the team's spirits.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafael Leão
- AC Milan
- Serie A
- Matteo Gabbia
- Fiorentina
- penalty
- football
- injury
- celebration
- yellow card
ALSO READ
Accountability in Action: States Directed to Share Penalty Details under Jal Jeevan Mission
Graham Potter Takes Helm at Swedish Football: Aiming for World Cup Revival
Asian Football Highlights: Championship Victories and Intense Battles
Rafael Leão leads AC Milan past Fiorentina and atop Serie A; Nico Paz powers Como past Juventus
Football match organised in Mizoram to raise awareness against narcoterrorism