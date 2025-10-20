Everton's Branthwaite Set for Surgery

Everton's central defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club announced.

The 23-year-old England international, who has been absent from play since August, recently secured a contract extension with Everton until 2030.

After consulting with specialists, the club confirmed in a Monday statement that Branthwaite will undergo a surgical procedure. Post-surgery, he is set to embark on a structured rehabilitation program under the club's medical team's supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)