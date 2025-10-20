Left Menu

Everton's Branthwaite Set for Surgery

Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite will have surgery due to a complication in his hamstring injury recovery. The player, who signed a contract extension until 2030, has not played since August. Following the operation, he will begin rehabilitation under the club's medical team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:16 IST
Everton's Branthwaite Set for Surgery

Everton's central defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club announced.

The 23-year-old England international, who has been absent from play since August, recently secured a contract extension with Everton until 2030.

After consulting with specialists, the club confirmed in a Monday statement that Branthwaite will undergo a surgical procedure. Post-surgery, he is set to embark on a structured rehabilitation program under the club's medical team's supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025