Everton's Branthwaite Set for Surgery
Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite will have surgery due to a complication in his hamstring injury recovery. The player, who signed a contract extension until 2030, has not played since August. Following the operation, he will begin rehabilitation under the club's medical team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:16 IST
Everton's central defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club announced.
The 23-year-old England international, who has been absent from play since August, recently secured a contract extension with Everton until 2030.
After consulting with specialists, the club confirmed in a Monday statement that Branthwaite will undergo a surgical procedure. Post-surgery, he is set to embark on a structured rehabilitation program under the club's medical team's supervision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
