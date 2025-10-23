Ravindra Jadeja Set to Shine in Ranji Trophy Clash
Ravindra Jadeja is set to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh after being omitted from India's ODI squad touring Australia. Jadeja, a top all-rounder, recently played against the West Indies, making significant contributions. The match will be held at Rajkot, known for its spinner-friendly pitch.
- Country:
- India
India's prominent all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, will bolster Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, following his absence from the ODI squad currently in Australia. The game, commencing Saturday, will take place at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium.
Recently, Saurashtra ended a fixture against Karnataka in a draw, gaining points due to a slim first innings lead. The pitch, aiding spinners, saw 31 of 35 wickets fall to them. Jadeja, having just delivered a strong performance against the West Indies, will be a key player.
Although not surprised by his exclusion from the ODIs, Jadeja appreciated the selectors' prior communication. He remains optimistic and eager to seize future opportunities to demonstrate his talents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Banana Protests: Farmer Strips Down to Demand Justice in Madhya Pradesh
Diwali Disaster: Carbide Guns Cause Injuries to Over 100 in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh BJP Leadership Shakeup: A New Era Under Hemant Khandelwal
Stone Pelting in Panna: Law and Order Crisis in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Cow's Milk Over Eggs