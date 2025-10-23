Ravindra Jadeja Set to Shine in Ranji Trophy Clash

India's prominent all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, will bolster Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, following his absence from the ODI squad currently in Australia. The game, commencing Saturday, will take place at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Recently, Saurashtra ended a fixture against Karnataka in a draw, gaining points due to a slim first innings lead. The pitch, aiding spinners, saw 31 of 35 wickets fall to them. Jadeja, having just delivered a strong performance against the West Indies, will be a key player.

Although not surprised by his exclusion from the ODIs, Jadeja appreciated the selectors' prior communication. He remains optimistic and eager to seize future opportunities to demonstrate his talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)