Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja Set to Shine in Ranji Trophy Clash

Ravindra Jadeja is set to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh after being omitted from India's ODI squad touring Australia. Jadeja, a top all-rounder, recently played against the West Indies, making significant contributions. The match will be held at Rajkot, known for its spinner-friendly pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:16 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Set to Shine in Ranji Trophy Clash
Ravindra Jadeja
  • Country:
  • India

India's prominent all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, will bolster Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, following his absence from the ODI squad currently in Australia. The game, commencing Saturday, will take place at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Recently, Saurashtra ended a fixture against Karnataka in a draw, gaining points due to a slim first innings lead. The pitch, aiding spinners, saw 31 of 35 wickets fall to them. Jadeja, having just delivered a strong performance against the West Indies, will be a key player.

Although not surprised by his exclusion from the ODIs, Jadeja appreciated the selectors' prior communication. He remains optimistic and eager to seize future opportunities to demonstrate his talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India
2
High-Stakes Strategy: Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

High-Stakes Strategy: Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

 India
3
Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

 India
4
Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025