India's Golden Triumph at Asian Youth Games: Kabaddi Dominance Sparks Medal Surge
India secured dual gold medals in kabaddi at the Asian Youth Games, propelling them to fifth in the overall standings. The dominant showcase marked India's best day at the event, concluding with ten medals. The achievement underscores India's prowess in kabaddi and other sports at the continental level.
India celebrated a memorable day at the Asian Youth Games by clinching two gold medals in kabaddi, crowning champions in both boys' and girls' events. This impressive feat propelled India to fifth place in the overall standings, marking their most successful day at the continental event with a total of ten medals.
The Indian girls' kabaddi team showcased their prowess with a resounding 75-21 victory over Iran, securing gold with a dominant performance. Equally commendable was the boys' team, which narrowly edged out Iran 35-32 in a closely contested final.
In addition to kabaddi, India added to their medal tally with successes in athletics and taekwondo, highlighting the country's diverse sporting talents on the Asian stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
