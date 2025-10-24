Left Menu

Hamilton's Hope and Leclerc's Doubt: Ferrari's Mexican Odyssey

Lewis Hamilton remains optimistic about Ferrari repeating last year's success at the Mexican Grand Prix, while teammate Charles Leclerc expresses skepticism. As Ferrari grapples with a 23-race winless streak, Hamilton faces a unique challenge by missing the first practice session. Leclerc remains cautious about their chances without unusual circumstances.

Updated: 24-10-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 07:08 IST
Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Ferrari's chances of repeating their prior success at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, despite a significant 23-race winless streak. The Italian team last claimed victory in Mexico thanks to Carlos Sainz, now with Williams.

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in January, faces an additional hurdle missing the first practice session, as Formula One newcomer Antonio Fuoco takes over. Without an early start, Hamilton expressed the urgency of adapting quickly throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc remains skeptical of the team's ability to secure a win, doubting their competitiveness compared to last year unless unexpected events occur. Ferrari's ability to clinch victories seems distant, with Leclerc remaining cautious as the season progresses.

