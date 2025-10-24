Alexander Zverev Shines Again: Qualifies for ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev, twice crowned ATP Finals champion, clinched his spot in the prestigious season-culminating event after advancing to the Vienna Open semi-finals. This achievement marks his eighth qualification in the past nine years.

Zverev's entry into the Turin championship was secured following the unforeseen withdrawal of Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor from their quarter-final clash in Vienna. Seeded second and ranked as the world's number three, Zverev joins an elite group of players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, as the first four to qualify for the event scheduled for November 9-16.

The 28-year-old German has demonstrated remarkable success at the ATP Finals, earning the prestigious trophy in 2018 and 2021. He also remarkably reached the semi-finals in 2019 and 2024. Zverev's only absence from the tournament since 2017 was due to a significant ankle injury that sidelined him in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)