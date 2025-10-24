Left Menu

Alexander Zverev Shines Again: Qualifies for ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev, a two-time ATP Finals champion, secured his spot in the upcoming season finale after advancing to the Vienna Open semi-finals. This marks his eighth qualification in nine years. Zverev joins three other top players in the Turin event, having previously triumphed in 2018 and 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:52 IST
Alexander Zverev Shines Again: Qualifies for ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev, twice crowned ATP Finals champion, clinched his spot in the prestigious season-culminating event after advancing to the Vienna Open semi-finals. This achievement marks his eighth qualification in the past nine years.

Zverev's entry into the Turin championship was secured following the unforeseen withdrawal of Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor from their quarter-final clash in Vienna. Seeded second and ranked as the world's number three, Zverev joins an elite group of players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, as the first four to qualify for the event scheduled for November 9-16.

The 28-year-old German has demonstrated remarkable success at the ATP Finals, earning the prestigious trophy in 2018 and 2021. He also remarkably reached the semi-finals in 2019 and 2024. Zverev's only absence from the tournament since 2017 was due to a significant ankle injury that sidelined him in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
2
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
3
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
4
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025