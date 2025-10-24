Electrifying Showdown: PKL Season 12 Grand Playoffs Set in Delhi

The stage is set for an electrifying culmination to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 as the Grand Playoffs begin at Delhi's Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium from October 25 to 31. After an arduous league stage featuring 108 matches across four cities, the top eight teams have emerged to contend for the coveted trophy.

The competition kicks off with the eagerly anticipated Play-ins on October 25. Defending champions Haryana Steelers face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Patna Pirates clash with U Mumba. Victors advance to the Playoffs starting October 26, featuring high-stakes encounters that will trim the field to the final contenders.

As the playoffs advance, the drama escalates with daily eliminations leading up to the final showdown on October 31. PKL's Business Head, Anupam Goswami, highlighted the heightened competitiveness of Season 12, with many matches decided by narrow margins. New captains and raiders stand poised to make history in one of the league's most challenging seasons yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)