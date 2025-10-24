Left Menu

Iran Triumphs in Tri-Nation Women's Football Tournament

Iran claimed the Tri-Nation Women's Football Tournament title by defeating Nepal 3-0, with goals from Sara Didar, Zahra Ghanbari, and Shabnam Behesht. Despite a competitive first half, Iran's second-half performance sealed their victory and the championship.

Iran Triumphs in Tri-Nation Women's Football Tournament
Iran crowned themselves champions of the Tri-Nation Women's Football Tournament with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Nepal at the JN Stadium on Friday. The opening half featured intense play, as Iran maintained high pressure and control against Nepal's solid defense.

Scoring commenced in the 49th minute with a goal from Sara Didar, leading to an increased advantage when Zahra Ghanbari executed a skilled set-piece just three minutes later. Shabnam Behesht's left-footed strike clinched the convincing win for Iran.

Having secured maximum points from two consecutive victories, Iran claimed the tournament title. The final match will see India take on Nepal on October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

