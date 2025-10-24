Iran Triumphs in Tri-Nation Women's Football Tournament

Iran crowned themselves champions of the Tri-Nation Women's Football Tournament with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Nepal at the JN Stadium on Friday. The opening half featured intense play, as Iran maintained high pressure and control against Nepal's solid defense.

Scoring commenced in the 49th minute with a goal from Sara Didar, leading to an increased advantage when Zahra Ghanbari executed a skilled set-piece just three minutes later. Shabnam Behesht's left-footed strike clinched the convincing win for Iran.

Having secured maximum points from two consecutive victories, Iran claimed the tournament title. The final match will see India take on Nepal on October 27.

