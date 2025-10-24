Shan Masood Takes on Administrative Role in PCB Amid Active Cricket Career

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made waves by appointing its current Test captain, Shan Masood, to the administrative role of Consultant, International Cricket and Player Affairs. This unique appointment is one of the rare cases where an active cricketer takes on such responsibilities, though the scope of his role remains undisclosed.

At 36, Masood boasts a significant cricketing resume. He has represented Pakistan in 44 Test matches, nine One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 19 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), amassing a total of 3,108 runs. Test cricket remains his forte, contributing 2,550 of those runs in 84 innings with a respectable average of 30.72, highlighted by six centuries.

As a captain, Masood demonstrated his leadership prowess in 14 Test matches, including overseeing Pakistan's 2-1 series victory against England, a historic win since 2005. Most recently, he led the national team in a two-match ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa, concluding in a 1-1 draw, with Masood being the top scorer for Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)