Australia's Unbeaten Run: McGrath Hails Team Depth at ICC Women's World Cup

Australia's vice captain, Tahlia McGrath, has emphasized her team's remarkable depth as a defining strength in their ongoing success at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The defending champions maintained their unbeaten streak with a decisive win against England, showcasing their resilience and talent.

Key players like Ash Gardner, who delivered a superb unbeaten century coupled with two crucial wickets, and Annabel Sutherland, who followed her three-wicket haul with a significant 98 not out, exemplified this depth. McGrath believes these contributions highlight the team's ability to excel under pressure, particularly during the crucial 180-run fifth-wicket partnership that salvaged the team from a precarious 68/4 position.

Another noteworthy performer is Sophie Molineux, whose impressive return from injury has made her the team's second-highest wicket-taker despite limited playtime. As Australia prepares to face a formidable South African side, known for its recent five-match winning streak, McGrath expressed confidence in carrying their momentum into the knockouts and securing a top spot in the tournament standings.

