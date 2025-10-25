Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia Clinches Pole at Malaysian Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia secured his third pole position of the MotoGP season at the Malaysian Grand Prix, clocking a lap of 1:57.001. He narrowly beat Alex Marquez. Despite tough conditions, Bagnaia maintained composure to ensure a strong result for Ducati. Several top riders contested but ultimately Bagnaia emerged victorious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:53 IST
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia, a twice MotoGP champion, clinched his third pole position of the season at the Sepang circuit during the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Ducati ace clocked an impressive 1:57.001 lap, edging out Alex Marquez by a hair's breadth. Despite tough weather, Bagnaia showcased remarkable composure.

This performance not only highlights Ducati's dominance but also Bagnaia's expertise under pressure, further raising anticipation for his performance amidst competitive rivals.

