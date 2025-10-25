Francesco Bagnaia Clinches Pole at Malaysian Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia, a twice MotoGP champion, clinched his third pole position of the season at the Sepang circuit during the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Ducati ace clocked an impressive 1:57.001 lap, edging out Alex Marquez by a hair's breadth. Despite tough weather, Bagnaia showcased remarkable composure.

This performance not only highlights Ducati's dominance but also Bagnaia's expertise under pressure, further raising anticipation for his performance amidst competitive rivals.

