Jemimah Rodrigues Stands Tall: India's Record Chase Stuns Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a spectacular unbeaten 127 runs, leading India to the Women's ODI World Cup final after a record chase against Australia. Her partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur ensured a third-wicket stand of 167 runs, cutting Australia's 15-match unbeaten streak. India will face South Africa in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:09 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, Jemimah Rodrigues anchored India to their third Women's ODI World Cup final with an unbeaten 127-run innings. The formidable chase saw India overcoming seven-time champions Australia, achieving a record-setting target in women's ODIs.

A partnership between Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur proved crucial, as they amassed a 167-run stand for the third wicket. Despite early setbacks, the Indian team maintained composure, eventually surpassing the target in 48.3 overs. The victory ended Australia's 15-match unbeaten record in the tournament.

Rodrigues' resolve shone throughout the innings, marked by her strategic boundary hits and strategic play. The anticipation now builds as India, with renewed vigor, prepares to face South Africa in a bid for their first-ever World Cup title this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

