Jemimah Rodrigues Stands Tall: India's Record Chase Stuns Australia

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, Jemimah Rodrigues anchored India to their third Women's ODI World Cup final with an unbeaten 127-run innings. The formidable chase saw India overcoming seven-time champions Australia, achieving a record-setting target in women's ODIs.

A partnership between Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur proved crucial, as they amassed a 167-run stand for the third wicket. Despite early setbacks, the Indian team maintained composure, eventually surpassing the target in 48.3 overs. The victory ended Australia's 15-match unbeaten record in the tournament.

Rodrigues' resolve shone throughout the innings, marked by her strategic boundary hits and strategic play. The anticipation now builds as India, with renewed vigor, prepares to face South Africa in a bid for their first-ever World Cup title this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)