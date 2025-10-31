Left Menu

BCCI Battles for Asia Cup Trophy Amidst Diplomatic Standoff

The BCCI awaits the delivery of the Asia Cup winners trophy from Pakistan amidst diplomatic tensions. India's refusal to accept the trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister led to an impasse, potentially escalating to ICC intervention. Additionally, a Guwahati Test match may see schedule changes due to local timing conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:38 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is embroiled in a diplomatic standoff with Pakistan over the Asia Cup trophy. The trophy, which India secured by defeating Pakistan, remains in Pakistan's control due to India's refusal to accept it from the Pakistani Interior Minister.

Unresolved tensions between the two cricket boards have stalled trophy handover. BCCI has formally requested its return and warns that if no progress is made, the matter will be brought before the ICC in its upcoming meeting in Dubai.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, the forthcoming Test series between India and South Africa may see an unprecedented schedule tweak, serving tea before lunch due to early daylight timings in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

