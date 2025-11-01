Luciano Spalletti Aims to Revitalize Juventus' Title Hopes
Luciano Spalletti, the new coach of Juventus, is optimistic about rejuvenating the team's prospects in Serie A despite the recent setbacks. With an eight-month contract, he intends to leverage his experience to aim for the title, having replaced Igor Tudor after a streak of disappointing performances.
Luciano Spalletti, appointed as Juventus' new coach, is tackling the challenge of reinvigorating the Italian club's Serie A campaign. Tasked with arresting a slump in form, he hopes to pivot the team's fortunes and engage in a title fight.
Spalletti has taken over from Igor Tudor, who was dismissed after a string of losses. Spalletti's contract, initially set for eight months, includes possible extensions based on performance, notably if Juventus secures a coveted Champions League berth.
Spalletti, renowned for his Napoli triumphs, is committed to extracting the best from a team that's been grappling with form issues. His focus is set on leading Juventus back to glory, blending experience with ambition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
