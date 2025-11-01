Luciano Spalletti Aims to Revitalize Juventus' Title Hopes

Luciano Spalletti, appointed as Juventus' new coach, is tackling the challenge of reinvigorating the Italian club's Serie A campaign. Tasked with arresting a slump in form, he hopes to pivot the team's fortunes and engage in a title fight.

Spalletti has taken over from Igor Tudor, who was dismissed after a string of losses. Spalletti's contract, initially set for eight months, includes possible extensions based on performance, notably if Juventus secures a coveted Champions League berth.

Spalletti, renowned for his Napoli triumphs, is committed to extracting the best from a team that's been grappling with form issues. His focus is set on leading Juventus back to glory, blending experience with ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)