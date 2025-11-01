Inter Kashi Finally Crowned I-League Champions Amidst Trophy Tussle

The All India Football Federation presented a replica of the I-League trophy to Inter Kashi, recognizing them as the rightful champions. This decision follows a verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned the original awarding of the trophy to Churchill Brothers.

The presentation, happening after Inter Kashi's final Super Cup match against Jamshedpur FC, brings an end to a drawn-out legal struggle that marked a dramatic I-League season. Despite the AIFF's decision, Churchill Brothers have refused to return the original trophy, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

This controversy began with a dispute over an ineligible player from Namdhari FC, which led to a series of appeals and decisions that eventually saw Inter Kashi named champions. The team's legal victory ensures their promotion to the top flight, highlighting the high stakes and financial costs involved in professional football.

(With inputs from agencies.)