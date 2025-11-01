Left Menu

Inter Kashi Finally Crowned I-League Champions Amidst Trophy Tussle

Inter Kashi has been officially declared the I-League champions after a protracted legal battle, with the trophy initially awarded to Churchill Brothers. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of Inter Kashi, leading to the team's recognition despite Churchill retaining the original trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bambolim | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:26 IST
Inter Kashi Finally Crowned I-League Champions Amidst Trophy Tussle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The All India Football Federation presented a replica of the I-League trophy to Inter Kashi, recognizing them as the rightful champions. This decision follows a verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned the original awarding of the trophy to Churchill Brothers.

The presentation, happening after Inter Kashi's final Super Cup match against Jamshedpur FC, brings an end to a drawn-out legal struggle that marked a dramatic I-League season. Despite the AIFF's decision, Churchill Brothers have refused to return the original trophy, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

This controversy began with a dispute over an ineligible player from Namdhari FC, which led to a series of appeals and decisions that eventually saw Inter Kashi named champions. The team's legal victory ensures their promotion to the top flight, highlighting the high stakes and financial costs involved in professional football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025