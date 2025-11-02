Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek kicked off her campaign for a second WTA Finals trophy with a commanding victory over Madison Keys, winning 6-1, 6-2 in their round-robin matchup. Swiatek dominated from the start, taking a 3-0 lead as Keys struggled to find her rhythm. Swiatek, the 2023 champion, displayed a perfect balance of solid and aggressive play, leading to her quick triumph.

Swiatek expressed happiness with her performance, noting the confidence gained from recent practice efforts. Meanwhile, the WTA Finals feature the globe's top eight singles players and offer a record prize pool of $15.5 million, culminating in the finals at King Saud University Sports Arena on November 8.

In other action, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina delivered a flawless serving performance to defeat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1. Rybakina, who withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open due to back issues, showed no signs of distress, securing a strong start to her campaign. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka is set to begin her title bid on Sunday.

