Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

In a thrilling display at Del Mar racetrack in Southern California, Japan's Forever Young emerged victorious in the Breeders' Cup Classic, overcoming a highly competitive field on Saturday. The bay colt, who had odds of 7/2, settled into the pack midway and made a striking advance around the final turn, combating challenges from last year's victor, Sierra Leone.

This race marked a moment of redemption for Forever Young after being bumped to third in the controversial 2024 Kentucky Derby by Sierra Leone. Guided by jockey Ryusei Sakai, who was seeking 'revenge,' Forever Young delivered a flawless performance to claim the title.

The win was a historic milestone, as trainer Yoshito Yahagi became the first from Japan to clinch the Breeders' Cup Classic. He celebrated the victory as a significant achievement akin to a World Cup win in the horse racing industry, promising to return next year. Despite a setback in Dubai, Forever Young has consistently ranked high, showcasing his exceptional racing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)