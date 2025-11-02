Left Menu

Babar Azam's Heroics Seal T20 Series Victory for Pakistan

Babar Azam's outstanding performance led Pakistan to a T20 series victory against South Africa. His 68-run effort was pivotal in clinching the final match in Lahore. Despite early setbacks, Pakistan overpowered South Africa, sealing the series 2-1. Azam's return was marked by breaking records and strategic batting.

Babar Azam made a triumphant return to the T20 format, leading Pakistan to a series victory over South Africa with a match-winning innings on Saturday. Azam's 68 runs off 46 balls powered Pakistan to a four-wicket victory in the decisive third match in Lahore, sealing the series 2-1.

After starting cautiously against South African spinners, Babar accelerated the scoring, breaking several boundaries to reach his fifty in front of a packed Gaddafi Stadium. His partnership with captain Salman Ali Agha was crucial in overcoming an inexperienced yet resilient South African team.

The return of Babar, who was previously out of the squad for nearly a year, has bolstered Pakistan's lineup ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. His leadership and records, including surpassing Rohit Sharma's runs tally, demonstrate both skill and promise for Pakistan's cricketing future.

