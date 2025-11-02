Sports Weekend Drama: From Court Suspensions to Historic Triumphs

This weekend brought a storm of sports events, with undercurrents of tension and triumph across multiple fields. The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant found himself suspended after a confrontation with his coaches, marking a turbulent moment for the team amidst a tight game against the Lakers.

Drama unfolded in the World Series as benches cleared following Justin Wrobleski hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch, while the event concluded with the Dodgers edging out the Blue Jays to secure back-to-back championship victories. Meanwhile, the NFL sphere saw significant shakeups, including the Baltimore Ravens trading Jaire Alexander to the Eagles.

Highlighting individual achievements, Marcedes Lewis is poised to make NFL history as its oldest tight end, and Japan's Forever Young triumphed at the Breeders' Cup Classic, rounding off a weekend rich in high-stakes sports narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)