Rain Disrupts ODI Women's World Cup Final

Unseasonal rains played spoilsport for cricket fans eagerly awaiting the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Pune on Sunday. Heavy showers pushed the start time of the match from 1:00pm to 3:30pm as spectators sought shelter at the DY Patil Stadium.

The toss, initially delayed to 3:00pm, faced further setbacks as rain resumed around 2:45pm, leaving the much-anticipated ODI final in limbo. Officials stated that overs would only be lost if interruptions continued post 5:00pm with Monday as a reserve day option.

Efforts by the ground staff were apparent as they covered key areas of the pitch. Yet, other parts remained exposed, unlike the India vs New Zealand league match. The fans and teams remain hopeful amid predictions offering little reprieve from the gloomy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)