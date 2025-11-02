Left Menu

Rain Disrupts ODI Women's World Cup Final

Unseasonal rain delayed the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa. Despite predictions for improvement, the weather interfered with the match scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium. Fans and teams faced uncertainty as the ground remained covered, preparing for potential delays or play on a reserve day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:29 IST
Rain Disrupts ODI Women's World Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Unseasonal rains played spoilsport for cricket fans eagerly awaiting the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Pune on Sunday. Heavy showers pushed the start time of the match from 1:00pm to 3:30pm as spectators sought shelter at the DY Patil Stadium.

The toss, initially delayed to 3:00pm, faced further setbacks as rain resumed around 2:45pm, leaving the much-anticipated ODI final in limbo. Officials stated that overs would only be lost if interruptions continued post 5:00pm with Monday as a reserve day option.

Efforts by the ground staff were apparent as they covered key areas of the pitch. Yet, other parts remained exposed, unlike the India vs New Zealand league match. The fans and teams remain hopeful amid predictions offering little reprieve from the gloomy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025