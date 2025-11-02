Wolverhampton Wanderers Sack Pereira After Dire Start
Wolverhampton Wanderers, the struggling Premier League team, fired manager Vitor Pereira following a poor start without a win after 10 games. Despite securing the team's top-flight survival last season, Pereira's 3-0 loss to Fulham led to his dismissal. James Collins and Richard Walker will take interim charge.
In a dramatic move, Wolverhampton Wanderers, stationed at the bottom of the Premier League, have dismissed manager Vitor Pereira following a winless streak across the season's opening matches.
Pereira, who had initially rescued Wolves from relegation last season, found himself ousted after a dismal run with the team securing only two points in ten games.
With a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Fulham marking the breaking point, the club has entrusted coaches James Collins and Richard Walker to manage training until a new manager is appointed.
