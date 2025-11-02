India Clinches Dramatic Victory Against Australia to Level T20 Series
India's decisive performance secured a victory over Australia in the third T20I, leveling the five-match series 1-1. Despite Tim David's brilliant 74-run effort, Australia's captain Marsh admitted they fell short by 20 runs. India's powerful chase, led by Washington's blitz, ensured their triumph in 18.3 overs.
In a thrilling encounter at Hobart, India delivered an outstanding performance to chase down Australia's target of 187 in just 18.3 overs during the third T20I on Sunday, leveling the five-match series at 1-1.
After Australia set a score of 186/6, powered by Tim David's scintillating 74 off 38 balls and Marcus Stoinis's solid 64 off 39, captain Mitchell Marsh conceded the Australian total fell short by 20 runs. Despite their batting efforts, India emerged stronger, exhibiting a well-rounded attack both with the ball and in their chase.
Key contributions from Washington Sundar, who hammered an unbeaten 49 in just 23 balls, with ample support from Jitesh Sharma and other batsmen, fueled India in surpassing the target, showcasing resilience and skill to keep the series alive with two matches left to play.
