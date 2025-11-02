Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Promising Archer Dies After Train Accident in Kota

Arjun Sonawale, a promising 20-year-old national-level archer from Maharashtra, tragically died after slipping from a moving train at Kota Junction in Rajasthan. He was returning from an event with his teammates. Despite rapid medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy of eight gold medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:26 IST
Tragic Loss: Promising Archer Dies After Train Accident in Kota
Archer
  • Country:
  • India

A young and talented archer from Maharashtra, Arjun Sonawale, met a tragic end after he reportedly fell from a moving passenger train at Kota Junction in Rajasthan.

Returning home with his team from a competition in Punjab, Arjun was traveling via the Shakur Basti-Mumbai Central AC Special train. The accident occurred around 8.30 pm as the train approached Kota Junction. Standing at the coach B4 gate to switch coaches for food, Arjun accidentally slipped between the train and the platform.

Despite efforts by passengers and railway staff to rescue him, and subsequent medical treatment at MBS Hospital and later a private facility, Arjun, who had earned eight gold medals in various events, could not be saved. His body was handed over to his family post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025