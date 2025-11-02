Tragic Loss: Promising Archer Dies After Train Accident in Kota
Arjun Sonawale, a promising 20-year-old national-level archer from Maharashtra, tragically died after slipping from a moving train at Kota Junction in Rajasthan. He was returning from an event with his teammates. Despite rapid medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy of eight gold medals.
A young and talented archer from Maharashtra, Arjun Sonawale, met a tragic end after he reportedly fell from a moving passenger train at Kota Junction in Rajasthan.
Returning home with his team from a competition in Punjab, Arjun was traveling via the Shakur Basti-Mumbai Central AC Special train. The accident occurred around 8.30 pm as the train approached Kota Junction. Standing at the coach B4 gate to switch coaches for food, Arjun accidentally slipped between the train and the platform.
Despite efforts by passengers and railway staff to rescue him, and subsequent medical treatment at MBS Hospital and later a private facility, Arjun, who had earned eight gold medals in various events, could not be saved. His body was handed over to his family post-autopsy.
