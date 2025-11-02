South Africa Chases Glory Against India in ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final
South Africa made a strong start in their chase of a 299-run target set by India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits provided a solid foundation before Brits fell to a run-out. Previously, India's innings was anchored by Shafali Verma's commanding 87.
Chasing a challenging target of 299, South Africa displayed resilience and composure to reach 52 for one in the first 10 overs against India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final on Sunday.
Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits began cautiously, accumulating 51 runs before Brits was run out by a precise throw from Amanjot Kaur. The pair managed to hit six fours and a six, setting a promising platform.
Earlier, India, opting to bat, was propelled to a score of 298 for seven by Shafali Verma's potent 87, though South Africa's bowlers managed to pull things back in the latter part of the innings.
