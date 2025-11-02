Tom McKibbin's Spectacular Triumph at Hong Kong Open

Northern Irish golfer Tom McKibbin made an incredible debut on the Asian Tour by securing a victory at the $2 million Hong Kong Open. His stunning seven-under-par 63 in the final round at Hong Kong Golf Club led to a dominant start-to-finish win, with a remarkable four-round total of 27-under 253.

American Peter Uihlein posed the closest challenge but finished seven shots behind after a quadruple bogey on the 14th. McKibbin's performance shattered the previous 72-hole scoring record and matched the biggest victory margin. He now qualifies for The Open and the Masters Tournament in the upcoming year. "It was amazing," said the 22-year-old, marking only his second professional triumph.

Reflecting on his win, McKibbin described the historic record as special. The Hong Kong Open victory underlines his burgeoning talent as part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team. Excited about his achievements, McKibbin looks forward to playing his third Open and debuting at the Masters Tournament as the Asian Tour heads to the Moutai Singapore Open next week.

