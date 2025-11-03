Left Menu

India's Women's World Cup Triumph: Historic Victory at DY Patil Stadium

India clinched their first Women's World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred with the bat, while Sharma took 5-39. India joins an elite group of champions after defeating defending champions Australia in the semi-finals, marking a new chapter in women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark achievement at DY Patil Stadium, India secured their maiden Women's World Cup title on Sunday by defeating South Africa by 52 runs. The victory adds India to the ranks of Australia's, England's, and New Zealand's cricketing elites.

Electing to bat, India posted a formidable 298-7, buoyed by the outstanding performances of Shafali Verma, who scored 87, and Deepti Sharma, with 58 runs and an impressive 5-39 bowling figures. South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, led a spirited chase with a captain's knock of 101 but fell short as her team was bowled out for 246.

The hosts showcased resilience and skill throughout the tournament, particularly in overcoming Australia in the semi-finals. This victory not only marks a significant milestone for Indian women's cricket but also heralds a new era in the international cricket arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

