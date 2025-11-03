Left Menu

India's Unbelievable Triumph: A Watershed Moment in Women's Cricket

India's women's cricket team won their first World Cup title by defeating South Africa, marking a historic achievement. Opener Smriti Mandhana described the moment as 'unreal,' while head coach Amol Muzumdar termed it a 'watershed moment' for Indian cricket. Team spirit and fitness played vital roles in their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 01:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's women's cricket team clinched their maiden World Cup title, securing a 52-run victory over South Africa. A jubilant Smriti Mandhana expressed the surreal nature of this achievement, which she is yet to fully comprehend.

Reflecting on the team's journey, Mandhana noted their focus on fitness and unity following past heartbreaks. She emphasized the supportive environment that contributed to their historic success.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar hailed the triumph as a 'watershed moment,' commending the team's determination and improved fielding and fitness. Shafali Verma emerged as a standout performer with her all-round capabilities, pivotal to India becoming 2025 World Champions.

