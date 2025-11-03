Kenya Dominates NYC Marathon with Record-Breaking Wins

Kenya showcased its prowess at the New York City Marathon, with Benson Kipruto and Hellen Obiri securing victories in both men's and women's categories. Kipruto clocked 2:08:09 after an intense showdown with Alexander Mutiso, while Obiri set a new course record with a time of 2:19:51.

Kipruto's win marked his fourth major title, prevailing in a close contest as he outpaced Mutiso in the final stretch. Meanwhile, Obiri, the Paris bronze medalist, comfortably distanced herself from runner-up Sharon Lokedi, breaking a two-decade-old record.

In other notable performances, Swiss athlete Marcel Hug claimed his seventh wheelchair race victory, and Susannah Scaroni triumphed in the women's division. Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, despite finishing 17th, announced plans for a global marathon tour, as the event wrapped up amid a doping suspension for Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich.

(With inputs from agencies.)