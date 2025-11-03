Southampton Sacks Manager Will Still Amid Relegation Threat
Southampton dismissed manager Will Still after a disappointing five-month tenure, leaving the club at 21st position with 12 points from 13 matches. Still, who joined from Lens, departs along with key staff. Interim coach Tonda Eckert steps in as the club seeks a permanent replacement.
In a swift decision following continuous poor performance, Southampton has relieved manager Will Still of his duties, a mere five months into his role. Under his leadership, Southampton's performance plummeted, leaving them languishing in 21st place in the Championship table.
The struggling club, recently relegated from the Premier League, has garnered just 12 points across 13 matches. This prompted the management to seek a new direction in hopes of reinvigorating their campaign to avoid further downfall.
Alongside Still, several pivotal figures including Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre, and Carl Martin, have also exited. The club's under-21 head coach, Tonda Eckert, will serve as interim manager while a long-term replacement is identified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Sets Sights on Victory at IBSF World Snooker Championships
Miyu Yamashita Clinches Maybank Championship in Dramatic Playoff Finish
Dodgers' Thrilling Extra-Inning Victory Secures Repeat Championship
Najmul Hossain Shanto to Lead Bangladesh Test Team Through 2025-2027 World Test Championship Cycle
Dodgers Keep Championship Hopes Alive with Tense Victory