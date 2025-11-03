Southampton Sacks Manager Will Still Amid Relegation Threat

In a swift decision following continuous poor performance, Southampton has relieved manager Will Still of his duties, a mere five months into his role. Under his leadership, Southampton's performance plummeted, leaving them languishing in 21st place in the Championship table.

The struggling club, recently relegated from the Premier League, has garnered just 12 points across 13 matches. This prompted the management to seek a new direction in hopes of reinvigorating their campaign to avoid further downfall.

Alongside Still, several pivotal figures including Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre, and Carl Martin, have also exited. The club's under-21 head coach, Tonda Eckert, will serve as interim manager while a long-term replacement is identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)