India Triumphs: Historic Women's World Cup Victory
India secured their first Women's World Cup title with an impressive 52-run victory against South Africa. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's standout performances led India to a score of 298-7, while Sharma's 5-39 bowling figures sealed the win in Navi Mumbai, marking a historic moment for Indian women's cricket.
In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, the women's team clinched their first-ever Women's World Cup title after a commanding victory over South Africa on Sunday. Held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the 52-run win was powered by the all-round brilliance of Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.
Sent in to bat, India amassed a formidable total of 298-7, thanks to half-centuries from Verma and Sharma. Despite a slow start due to drizzle, Verma, who joined as a late replacement, excelled with a rapid 87 runs. Sharma's superb bowling figures of 5-39 dismantled South Africa, who fell short at 246 in their chase.
This victory positions India among the elite cricketing nations that have claimed the prestigious title. The win not only highlighted the exceptional talent within the team but also marked a significant step forward in the growth and recognition of women's cricket in India, said a delighted Smriti Mandhana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
