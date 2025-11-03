India's Women Cricket Triumph: A Historic World Cup Victory

India's women's cricket team has made history with their first-ever World Cup victory, triumphing over South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai. President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations, acknowledging this landmark achievement in Indian sports.

The President took to X, formerly Twitter, expressing admiration for the team's performance and the pride they've brought to the country. This victory is a monumental step for Indian women's cricket and is expected to inspire improved performances in the future.

Murmu praised each team member for their exceptional talent and hard work, describing the win as a watershed moment that will further enhance the sport's stature. This triumph writes a new chapter of success in India's sporting history.

(With inputs from agencies.)