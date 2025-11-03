Left Menu

India's Women Cricket Triumph: A Historic World Cup Victory

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their historic World Cup win, marking their first-ever victory in the tournament. This achievement, celebrated with a victory over South Africa, is anticipated to elevate women's cricket performances in India to greater heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's women's cricket team has made history with their first-ever World Cup victory, triumphing over South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai. President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations, acknowledging this landmark achievement in Indian sports.

The President took to X, formerly Twitter, expressing admiration for the team's performance and the pride they've brought to the country. This victory is a monumental step for Indian women's cricket and is expected to inspire improved performances in the future.

Murmu praised each team member for their exceptional talent and hard work, describing the win as a watershed moment that will further enhance the sport's stature. This triumph writes a new chapter of success in India's sporting history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

