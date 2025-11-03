Left Menu

Historic Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches ODI World Cup

The BCCI announced a reward of Rs 51 crore for the Indian women's cricket team after their historic win at the ODI World Cup. Under Harmanpreet Kaur, the team secured its first global trophy by defeating South Africa in the final. The reward acknowledges players, support staff, and selectors.

Updated: 03-11-2025 10:24 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reward the Indian women's cricket team with an impressive Rs 51 crore following their triumph in the ODI World Cup. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday.

In a display of athletic prowess, the Indian women's team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday to achieve their first-ever global victory. The win marks a significant milestone for the team and Indian women's cricket.

The Rs 51 crore cash reward will be distributed among all players, the support staff, and the national selection committee, showcasing BCCI's commitment to recognizing the outstanding achievement of the team.

