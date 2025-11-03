Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat World Series Victory Amid Gripping Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers have successfully defended their World Series title after a dramatic victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Winning the decisive seventh game 5-4 in extra innings, the Dodgers became the first repeat champions in 25 years, setting the stage for a potential three-peat in 2026.

In another sporting highlight, Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels sustained a serious left arm injury during a defeat against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the setback, Daniels managed to walk off the field with assistance after the incident.

Meanwhile, American figure skater Ilia Malinin shattered his own world record in the men's free skate, capturing gold at the Skate Canada International. His astounding performance earned him an impressive 333.81 points, leaving competitors trailing by a significant margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)