India's Rising Stars Shine at FIDE World Cup 2025

S L Narayanan from India defeated South Africa's Steven Rojas to become the first player through to the round of 128 in the FIDE World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Diptayan Ghosh also achieved victory against China's Peng Xionglian, securing himself a 7000 USD reward. Other Indian players also had varied successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:38 IST
S L Narayanan from India showcased his chess prowess by defeating South Africa's Steven Rojas in the FIDE World Cup 2025, securing his spot in the round of 128. Narayanan, a master of rapid games, overwhelmed his opponent early, finishing with a commanding 22-move victory.

Diptayan Ghosh, seizing opportunity from hosting privileges, demonstrated outstanding performance. He outmaneuvered China's Peng Xionglian in two games, thus progressing to the next round and earning a gratifying 7000 USD paycheck. Ghosh's game plan was flawless, capitalizing on his opponent's errors.

Other Indian contenders also registered notable results, including V Pranav and Raunak Sadhwani advancing through their rounds. Although benefitting from hosting privileges, the Indian players showcased commendable skills, promising an exciting progression in the FIDE World Cup.

