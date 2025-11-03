Rajasthan Dominates with Hooda's Heroics in Ranji Trophy Clash

In a riveting Ranji Trophy Group D clash, Rajasthan seized a massive 363-run first innings lead over Mumbai, courtesy of Deepak Hooda's stellar 248-run innings. His contribution was instrumental in amassing Rajasthan's total of 617 for six.

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed resilience, notching his second half-century of the match, reaching 56 by stumps, with Mumbai at 89 for no loss, still trailing by 274 runs. Kartik Sharma also bolstered Rajasthan's innings with a commendable 139.

Elsewhere, in Delhi, Puducherry pulled ahead of the hosts with a substantial first innings total of 481. Delhi responded with 76 for no loss by the end of day three, with significant knocks from Ajay Rohera and Jayant Yadav bolstering Puducherry's innings.