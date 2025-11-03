Left Menu

Rajasthan Dominates with Hooda's Heroics in Ranji Trophy Clash

Rajasthan took a commanding 363-run first innings lead against Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Group D match, thanks to Deepak Hooda's impressive 248 runs. Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal countered with a solid 56, but the hosts trailed by 274 at stumps on day three. In Delhi, Puducherry led against the hosts after scoring 481.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:48 IST
Rajasthan Dominates with Hooda's Heroics in Ranji Trophy Clash
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting Ranji Trophy Group D clash, Rajasthan seized a massive 363-run first innings lead over Mumbai, courtesy of Deepak Hooda's stellar 248-run innings. His contribution was instrumental in amassing Rajasthan's total of 617 for six.

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed resilience, notching his second half-century of the match, reaching 56 by stumps, with Mumbai at 89 for no loss, still trailing by 274 runs. Kartik Sharma also bolstered Rajasthan's innings with a commendable 139.

Elsewhere, in Delhi, Puducherry pulled ahead of the hosts with a substantial first innings total of 481. Delhi responded with 76 for no loss by the end of day three, with significant knocks from Ajay Rohera and Jayant Yadav bolstering Puducherry's innings.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025