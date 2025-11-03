Left Menu

England's Dominance: Six Players Shine in FIFPRO Women's World 11

Six players from England were selected for the Women's World 11 team by FIFPRO, reflecting the country's strong presence in women's soccer. England's Lucy Bronze set a record with her eighth inclusion. Players from both Arsenal and Barcelona also featured prominently, demonstrating their international prowess.

Updated: 03-11-2025 22:57 IST
FIFPRO's announcement on Monday celebrated the inclusion of six players from the European champion England in the highly coveted Women's World 11 team, underscoring England's impressive standing in women's soccer.

A standout in the selection was England defender Lucy Bronze, who set a new record with her eighth appearance, surpassing France's Wendie Renard. Joining Bronze from Chelsea were goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and central defender Millie Bright.

Arsenal's influence was also notable, with forward Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, and defender Leah Williamson making the list, building on their successful campaigns in the Champions League and Euro 2025. The lineup was complemented by Barcelona's standout Spanish trio, as well as a duo from Africa, marking significant international representation.

